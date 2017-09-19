Ever since its premiere on September 8, Andres Muschietti's It has taken the horror genre by storm. From scared kids, to heated debates over who did Pennywise better, the movie has remained in the limelight.

Also read: Confirmed: 'It' sequel will bring back Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise

The clowns alleged the negative portrayal of Pennywise had affected their business and livelihood. And now, director Muschietti has finally addressed the issue.

In an interview with TMZ (via Cinemablend), Andres claims to be 'harassed' by clowns.

"Tell me about it. Yeah, I have a clown that is harassing me--eh, not harassing me. Look, to be fair, he's a good guy, but he's been asking me, 'Why would I do this?' I was very polite and said like, 'Well, kids are scared of clowns.' I think if anything, clowns are benefiting from the publicity. Clown fear is coming back, but you know there's scary clowns and there's nice clowns. So they should think about what kind of clown they should be, right? I mean, if they scare kids they scare kids because they are scary."

For all those who haven't managed to catch a sneak peak, take a look at the trailer here:

Earlier, Stephen King had justified portraying clowns as villains. He said clowns need to know sometimes they can be really scary.

Prior to the release of the movie, the World Clown Association had expressed displeasure over the movie industry reinforcing the clown archetype as tools of fear. But Muschietti seems to have the solution for that too.

He mentioned how "makeup," "performance" and "attitude," have a huge role to play in creating an aura around clowns. He stressed on how parents need to guide their kids regarding the situation and how clowns need to understand they can actually be scary at times.

However, for all you fanatics who can't have enough of horror, the movie is still running in the cinemas. Meanwhile, the rest of us can wait patiently for the sequel!