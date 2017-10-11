After appearing as a strict and emotional father in Dangal, Aamir Khan will be seen next in a never-before-seen avatar in Secret Superstar. His co-actress Zaira Wasim said that she found Aamir a creepy man in this new character.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zaira was asked about her experience of working with Aamir in Secret Superstar, and the young actress said that it was challenging as she found otherwise "father figure" Aamir a creepy man in the film.

"In this film, I would just not stop laughing while working with him (Aamir Khan). I was rehearsing my lines and Advait (director) called me and I went outside and I saw a weird man, wearing tacky clothes, weird hairstyle and I didn't know how to react. It was AK," Zaira said.

"For me personally as an actor, it was a huge jump mentally because I had worked with a person who is a father figure and now I am seeing a creepy man, who is hitting on every other woman. It was AK who is a father figure to me and now I am seeing him in a weird character. I didn't know how to react. It was fun but it was challenging," she added.

Zaira and Aamir were seen sharing a father-daughter relationship in Dangal, and in Secret Superstar, the superstar will appear as her mentor. While Aamir's flamboyant look in the movie had grabbed much attention, Aamir's new avatar in the song Sexy Baliye took everybody by surprise.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Secret Superstar will present Zaira as an aspiring singer, who faces resistance from her father in her pursuit. Aamir has an extended cameo in the movie. Secret Superstar is slated to be released on October 19 and will have a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer Golmaal Again.