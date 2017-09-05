Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has spotted a Virat Kohli-like batsman in the Bangladesh team during the second Test in Chittagong on Monday (September 4).

Lyon, who took five wickets on the opening day of the contest, said Sabbir Rahman reminded him of the Indian captain.

"He's a good player, he reminds me of Virat Kohli," Lyon said after the day's play.

Rahman registered his highest Test score as he hit an aggressive 66 at number seven before being dismissed by Lyon. The 25-year-old Rahman is playing in his 8th Test. He reached his half century off 62 balls.

Lyon said Kohli was "pretty good" role model for the batsmen in the subcontinent and Rahman was similar to him while playing "brave cricket".

"He (Kohli) is probably a pretty good role model to have in the subcontinent. That's only on (Sabbir's) persona out there and the way he walks around the crease and the shots he's played here. We find (Sabbir) doesn't really want to defend, he wants to take the game on and that's brave cricket," Lyon added.

When Rahman was asked about Lyon comparing him to Kohli, the right-hander said he can become like the Delhi batman, stating that "everything is possible".

"I can become a batsman like Virat Kohli, everything is possible. But contributing to the team is more important than being compared to someone else," he said.

Rahman congratulated Lyon and described him as a "great bowler".

"First of all, Lyon is a great bowler. I congratulate him on taking five wickets," he said.

Australia lost the opening Test of the two-match rubber. It was a historic win for the hosts as they defeated Austalia for the first time in the five-day format.

Cricket pundits believe Kohli is the best batsman in the world at the moment. Recently, he struck his 30th hundred in ODIs, joining Australian great Ricky Ponting at second place in the all-time century-makers list, headed by Sachin Tendulkar with 49.