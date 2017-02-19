Kangana Ranaut is seen doing some intimate scenes with Shahid Kapoor in Rangoon. The actress went topless for a scene that has become a hot topic of discussion. Ranaut has, however, said that she was comfortable doing those scenes and had no inhibitions about going naked for the scene.

"I remember a scene in the film where Shahid is removing leeches from my back. And there was something stuck on my breast and there were few people who were fussing over the tapes and this and that. After sometime, I was lying on my stomach naked, as I was giving a bare back shot. They wanted me to put tape around the body, but the tape would show and all of it. It was just a bare back shot and I don't know what the fuss was about," Ranaut said.

"I think Vishal liked the fact that I don't treat my body like a khuli tijori. I don't think my body is a khuli tijori. I can do my scenes with comfort. If it is a backless scene, then be it. I can do a backless scene without any fuss and without putting tapes. I can just cover myself up after the scene is over. And I think he expected that from me and not have nipple-sticking tapes around me," Ranaut told Pinkvilla.

Ranaut and Kapoor's hot chemistry in the song Yeh Ishq Hai from Rangoon has grabbed much attention. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon is a love triangle, based on the backdrop of World War 2. Apart from Kapoor, Ranaut has some romantic scenes with Saif Ali Khan as well. The movie is slated to be released on February 24.