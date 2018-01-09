South Korean carmaker Hyundai is gearing up to unveil an array of new and face-lifted models in the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 in February. One of the new models is believed to be a small hatchback, which the company currently calls 'family design concept.'

The new model has been developed exclusively for India and it has been spotted while testing on a public road. The hatchback is expected to be the spiritual successor of the Santro with a tall-boy design. However, Hyundai will give a contemporary twist with a younger, sleeker and stylish stance. It will replace the ageing Eon and recently discontinued i10 hatchback in Hyundai India's portfolio.

The positioning of the new hatchback in Hyundai portfolio indicates that it would go up against Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago. Hence, the new hatchback of Hyundai will be loaded with features. The sedan is also expected to get a price tag below Rs 4 lakh.

Apart from the tall boy design which is ideal for easy ingress and egress, the hatchback will flaunt a large glasshouse at front and rear. The front and rear doors will be larger than any of its rivals.

It was reported earlier that the new hatchback could get two petrol engines -- 1.1-litre and 1.2-litre. The engines are likely to come mated to five-speed manual transmission and could also get AMT (automated manual transmission) as most of its rivals possess the feature.

In addition to the new hatchback, other cars on display at Hyundai's stall is expected to include an electric vehicle concept. The sedan model will be a precursor to the number of EVs Hyundai is planning for India in line with the country's plan to switch to full EV by 2030. The technical specifications of the model are under wraps for now.

Hyundai may also showcase facelift version of the i20 at the show. The current-generation Hyundai i20 was globally introduced in 2014 and hence this should be a mid-life facelift. The major change will be a new grille. It will be inspired by the grille of the i30 hatchback Hyundai sold in the global markets, christened as the cascading grille.

