The year 2017 looks exciting for auto lovers in India as carmakers are gearing up for new launches to turn their fortunes around in the intensely competitive industry. While many existing models will revisit the factory to wear a refreshed look, there will also be a number of new models. South Korean carmaker Hyundai is also rolling up its sleeves to give a fresh touch to its models in the India portfolio.

New Hyundai Grand i10 facelift to be called Grand i10 Prime in India

A lot has already been written about the Grand i10 facelift, which is rumoured for its launch in the country soon and Hyundai is not stopping just there. If the latest indications are anything to go by, the Xcent compact sedan will also get mid-life facelift this year and it is not far off. And interestingly, the Xcent facelift will wear a new nameplate. Reports suggest that the upcoming facelifted avatars of Hyundai will add suffix Prime to its names, thus the Xcent facelift would be monikered as Xcent Prime. The same will also be extended to the Grand i10 facelift.

Hyundai Xcent has not received any major updates since its launch in 2014. While the changes in the mid-life facelift would be limited to visual modifications and updated features, a makeover for the compact sedan is imperative as the competition in its segment is getting tougher. Speaking of the changes, the Xcent facelift could get new Cascading grille and reworked front bumper with LED daytime running lights. At the back, the compact sedan is likely to get cohesive design with sleek tail lamp along with redesigned rear fender and boot lid. The nip and tuck is also expected to be in the cabin with the addition of the updated infotainment system.

Mechanically, the Xcent facelift is not likely to see any changes from the current one. Currently, the Xcent is powered by a 1.1-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre petrol.

