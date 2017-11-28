Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) — the Indian subsidiary of South Korean carmaker Hyundai — has rolled out its 5-millionth car for the domestic market. The milestone model is a Verna sedan unit.

The company rolled out its millionth car, a Santro, in 2007, just eight years and seven months since commencing commercial production in 1998, and reached 3-million mark in less than another two years and eight months in July 2013. It crossed the 4-million mark in within the next two years and four months — in November 2015.

HMIL has over the past two decades sold popular models like the Santro, Eon, Verna, Creta, Grand i10, Elite i20 & i20 Active, Xcent, Tucson and the Elantra. The company also has one of the best-established sales and services network, with over 2,200 sales and service points, including 422 rural outlets.

"Hyundai has a remarkable journey in India by becoming the most loved and trusted brand by customers, partners and experts. Today we are very happy to roll out the 5-millionth car with the new Verna in the Indian market, the fastest in the industry symbolising Hyundai's long-term commitment to the Indian market. Hyundai's Modern Premium Brand direction is a commitment to offer world-class and benchmark products meeting customer's aspirations. We will continue this momentum with strong efforts towards customer delight through unique experiences to customers. We thank our valued customers and partners for their support and trust in Hyundai," said YK Koo, MD and CEO of HMIL.

HMIL's fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.

Apart from serving the domestic market, it currently exports to around 87 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific. Hyundai also has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad.