South Korean auto major Hyundai is set to bring to an end the journey of its popular hatchback, the i10, in India. The i10, the model that took the baton from Santro after the latter started to lose its charisma in the market, has had a phenomenal journey in the market for about eight years.

Hyundai has confirmed that the production of the i10 has been stopped. Although the i10 was expected to be out of the market after the introduction of the Grand i10, the model touted as the successor of the i10, Hyundai continued its sales alongside the new one. Now the time has come to say goodbye to the i10, one of the favourite cars of Indian auto lovers.

"We have stopped manufacturing the model," a company official told PTI.

Hyundai i10 has been part of the Indian auto market since 2007. The company has sold over 16.95 lakh units of the model in domestic as well as global markets. The i10 will make way for the new Santro, which is in the making. The new Santro, an exclusive model for India, is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2018. The upcoming hatchback will be slotted between Eon and Grand i10 with a price tag of Rs 4 lakh.

Owners of the i10, however, need not worry. Hyundai will be responsible for providing the maintenance and spare parts of the discontinued models for at least five years. The i10 was available with 1.1L, 1086 cc, IRDE (Intelligent Responsive Drive Engine) petrol engine, which generates 68bhp of power at 5500rpm and maximum torque of 99Nm at 2500rpm, mated to manual transmission gearbox. It is also offered in LPG option.