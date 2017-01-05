Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has sold over 1 lakh units of Grand i10 in the current ongoing financial year. The Korean car maker's workhorse has found a total of 107,811 takers during April-December 2016 against 97,805 units sold in April-December 2015 period.

In the last financial year, HMIL sold over 1.26 lakh units of the Grand i10 and managed to maintain an overall market share of 20 percent in the segment, reports ET Auto. In this financial year, Hyundai sold an average of over 11,500 units of Grand i10 every month. The company also exported 33,562 units of Grand i10 during April-November 2016.

Hyundai India will also launch face-lifted version of the Grand i10 in February. The new version will reach Indian shores within 4 months of its global debut at Paris Motor Show in October 2016. The new Grand i10 facelift will get a grille characterised by its curved flowing line, which will be called Cascading grille, and will become the new identity for future Hyundai models.

It will also get a reworked front bumper and a set of new funky round LED daytime running lights positioned at the top edges of the grille. On the rear, the hatchback will get a beefed up bumper design with thick black inlay and round rear fog lamps complementing the design change in the front. Redesigned side mouldings and newly designed alloy wheels will round off the fresh profile of the new Grand i10.

Inside the cabin, New Grand i10 is expected to get new touchscreen infotainment system compatible to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and navigation. Mechanically, the Grand i10 is likely to remain untouched in the new avatar.

Currently, Hyundai Grand i10 petrol variant is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa engine that can churn out 82bhp and 116 Nm of torque. The diesel model of the vehicle houses a 1.1-litre three cylinder U2 VGT motor engine that delivers 70bhp power and 163 Nm of torque.