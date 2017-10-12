It is Diwali again and the best time to strike deals and discounts on your favourite cars. South Korean carmaker Hyundai has announced festive season offers on its models like Eon, Grand i10, i20 Active and the all-new Xcent.

Check out these offers and benefits on Hyundai cars. The offers include exchange offers and cash benefits.

Hyundai Eon: The entry-level model of Hyundai is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 60,000. There is also special 2011 launch price offer of Rs 2.69 lakh on the model.

Hyundai Elite i20 and i20 Active: The popular model of the company gets cash benefits of up to Rs 25,000. The same is also applicable to its crossover model i120 Active.

Hyundai Grand i10: The petrol version of the Grand i10 attracts cash benefits of up to Rs 80,000, while the diesel variants of the models get up to Rs 90,000. The hatchback is also offered with special 2013 launch price of Rs 4.29 lakh.

Hyundai new Xcent: The new Xcent also gets benefits of up to Rs 50,000 for both petrol and diesel models. The offers are valid till October 19.

There are no offers on other models like the Verna, Elantra, Creta and Tucson. Hyundai had recently withdrawn seven-seater SUV — Santa Fe — from the market. Although the company still has not confirmed its discontinuation from the Indian market, the model is no more featured on the website.

Automakers like Nissan, Honda, Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki have also announced festive season discounts and exciting offers. Check out the DEALS here.