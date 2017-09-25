Hyundai Motor India Limited, the Indian subsidiary of the South Korean carmaker had launched Creta SUV in 2015. Even though the company had no track record of highly successful SUVs in India, the Creta went on to become a top-selling SUV in India. After two and half years of run, the SUV is set to get a facelift.

Multiple reports claim that the new Hyundai Creta will make India debut at Auto Expo 2018 in February. Although no launch time-frame is known yet, it is expected to take place in mid-2018 when the current model turns three years old.

The new Creta for India is expected to get a makeover in line with the Brazilian-spec model unveiled in November 2016. The new version will get a reworked face, which is sharper than the current version.

At the front, the radiator grille will become larger with chrome outlining. Horizontal three-line grille insert in the chrome will make way for thick, dark coloured slates. Vertically positioned fog lamps will be replaced with a slim horizontally designed unit. The faux skid plate on the lower front bumper will be wider in the new version and it will be housed in a a reworked front bumper.

Being mid-life facelift, new Creta's rear and side profile will be largely carried over from the current version. The new 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels in dark shade and black plastic cladding in wheelarches, at the bottom of doors and bumpers will add fresh touch to the sides. At the rear, the arrangement inside the tail lamps will be reworked without changing design.

The basic layout of the interior is expected to remain untouched. Slight tweaks in the dashboard and new upholstery will be added. The SUV will flaunt engine start/stop button, keyless entry, rear parking sensors and automatic aircon. The package will also include an infotainment system with 7-inch display integrated for GPS, MP3 Player, player photos and videos, USB and auxiliary.

The 2018 Creta is expected to be powered by the same three engines of the current models -- 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel and 1.6 CRDi diesel. One of the engines was rumoured to get a mild-hybrid system similar to Maruti Suzuki's SHVS mild-hybrid system. However, with the new government policy that promotes electric cars over hybrid cars, Hyundai may drop bringing the Creta hybrid to India.