South Korean carmaker Hyundai seems to have got bigger plans for the Indian market in 2018. We have already seen the company testing the new Elite i20 facelift on Indian roads.

Now, to add to the excitement, a compact car believed to be the new Santro has been spotted recently. Although both models are expected to be launched in the country in 2018, we could see the models making their debut at Auto Expo as early as in February.

It looks like there are other models on the anvil from the company as well. One of these could be the new Creta. If the latest reports are to be believed, the new Creta facelift can be expected in second half of 2018. However, we might see it before that at the Auto Expo.

The new Creta for India is expected to get a makeover in line with the Brazilian-spec model unveiled in November 2016. The new version will get a reworked face with radiator grille and new slim horizontally designed fog lamps.

The faux skid plate on the lower front bumper will be wider in the new version and it will be housed in a reworked front bumper.

The new Creta's rear and side profile will remain largely untouched except the addition of the 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels in dark shade and black plastic cladding in wheel-arches at the bottom of doors and bumpers.

The layout of the interior is expected to be untouched. The SUV will flaunt an engine start/stop button, keyless entry, rear-parking sensors and automatic aircon.

It is also expected to include an infotainment system with a 7-inch display integrated for GPS, MP3 Player, player photos and videos, USB and auxiliary.

The 2018 Creta is expected to be powered by the same three engines of the current models — 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel and 1.6 CRDi diesel.

Source: GaadiWaadi