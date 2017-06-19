A teen in Hyderabad was electrocuted when his dog's iron leash came in contact with an electric pole in the Old city area near Hussain Alam on Saturday.

P Revanth, 19, a resident of Kabutarkhana in Old city was out taking his pet for a walk when the incident took place. A report quoted inspector G Shyamsundar saying: "When Revanth went out for a walk, the dog went near an electric iron pole. As the dog was wearing a leather belt around its neck, the dog did not get hurt but Revanth who was holding the iron leash got electrocuted." "A few local residents tried to save the boy with a bamboo stick but it was too late," Shyamsundar added.

The locals took Revanth to Osmania General Hospital, but couldn't save his life as the doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

Electricity department officials said 'a faulty insulation' might have caused the leakage of electric current in the pole. Based on the complaint from family, a case has been registered. Even though the case seems like an accident, investigations are on to find out if it was the fault of the Electricity department.

A similar incident happened in last March when a 13-year-old boy had died of electric shock while attempting to take a selfie on top of a railway coach at Moula Ali. K Sai Kumar, a 7th-grade student, went to Maula Ali railway station with his friends and got on top of a train to take a selfie, read a report. He then came in contact with a live wire and was taken to a hospital. He succumbed to the burns later.