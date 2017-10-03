Three people, including a physically challenged man and his child, were reportedly dead in Hyderabad after a cloudburst over Greater Hyderabad triggered 13.25 cm downpour in just two hours on Monday evening.

Several vehicles were either damaged or washed away. Nearly half of the city was blacked out after the rains lashed. Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao called it an emergency situation and asked the citizens to not step out of the house.

In south Hyderabad, heavy rains were recorded in Bahadurpura, 12.6 cm in Rajendranagar, 12 cm in Amberpet and the south, central and western areas recorded 6-10 cm.

Hyderabad MET department said that at about 4.45 pm cumulonimbus clouds formed in the sky over the city in 30 minutes.

Several cumulonimbus shelves in turn merged to form a big cloud umbrella. Moisture content from both Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea is the reason for combined atmospheric instability, the MET officials said.

"We predicted thunderstorms. Upper air cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema and neighbouring areas and upper air trough from Odisha to Kerala across Telangana and Karnataka favoured cumulonimbus cloud formation," said IMD Hyderabad director Y K Reddy, according to Times of India report.

GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy named the worst hit areas that included Amberpet, Golnaka, Musheerabad, Rajendranagar and Monda Market.

Two dead, one electrocuted

A physically challenged man and his four-year-old son are feared dead a wall collapsed over them at Naidu Nagar in Banjara Hills. Another man, a sculptor, was electrocuted on Monday evening.

The incident took place in a narrow road around 5.30 pm and the rescue operation is taking place with great difficulty as the earthmover could not enter the lane.

The 35-year-old Yadulu, a polio patient, and his son are stuck inside a five to six feet deep debris.

When Yadulu's wife realised that the wall was about to cave in, she moved her daughter first and was later supposed to rescue her husband and son. Before she could reach the thatched house, the debris fell on top, said Sheikhpet MRO Ramulu , according to TOI report.

Meanwhile, Afsar Baig, a resident of Yerrakuntala, had gone to the nearby hotel for tea. On his way back after having tea, he accidentally touched a van parked by the road as he tried evade an open manhole. Unfortunately, a snapped live wire had fell on to the vehicle, resulting in the electrocution, Hussainialam police said. Afsar, worked as sculpture in Murgichowk.