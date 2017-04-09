T Raja Singh Lodh, a BJP MLA from Hyderabad, has courted controversy by saying "we can behead" those who "warn of dire consequences if Ram Mandir is built".

"To those who warn of dire consequences if Ram Mandir is built.We were waiting for you to say this so we can behead you," Singh said.

To those who warn of dire consequences if Ram Mandir built.We were waiting for you to say this so we can behead you:Raja Singh,BJP Hyd MLA pic.twitter.com/UT6EbSXRAp — ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017

Singh represents Goshamal constituency in the Hyderabad Assembly and also holds the position of party whip for Telangana.

He is known for his right-wing activity and has a number of cases filed against him, which he alleges are motivated by political rivalry. Singh has also been arrested multiple times.