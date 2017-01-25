Hwarang: The Beginning or Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth will be back with episode 13 next Wednesday, February 1, at 10pm KST on KBS2. The sequel will introduce a new character to the viewers, who could probably pose a threat to Moo-myung, Kim Ah-ro, Sammaekjong a.k.a King Jinheung and Queen Mother Jiso.

In episode 12, rumours started doing the rounds about the King of Silla and the young warriors came to a conclusion that it is Dog-Bird. Even the Queen pretended it to be the truth in order to protect her son from the rivals.

However, towards the end of the episode, the male protagonist realised that the person he was searching for is his own roommate Kim Ji-dwi. It made him re-think the decision to kill the leader of Silla. The sequel ends with a shocking cliffhanger, wherein Park Seo-joon's character tries to confirm the truth. Will the King disclose his real identity?

Watch Hwarang episode 13 next Wednesday at 10pm Korean time to know more about it. Until then, catch up with the previous episodes of the KBS mini-series online here.

Meanwhile, the promo for the period drama introduces a new character, who challenges the female antagonist. The video begins with a message received by the border security soldiers that reads: "Would a war not be better? I know I can win."

The message alerts Kim Ji-soo's character and it provides a golden opportunity for minister Park Yeong-shil to criticise her. He asks her, "What will you do? Will it be war or amity?"

In the meantime, Ah-ro confronts Moo-myung and asks, "What did I do wrong? Why will you not even look at me? Why are you so narrow-minded?" The clip also features a power-couple sequence between Park Ban-ryu and Kim Soo-yeon.

Towards the end of the sneak peek video, King Jinheung seeks Lord Kim Wi-hwa advice and asks him, "What Silla wants is a true king. Would it be okay if I become king?" Is he planning to move against Queen Mother Jiso?