Swedish bike maker Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH owned by KTM in which Bajaj Auto has a stake is reportedly planning to enter the Indian market in early 2017. The motorcycle-maker showcased Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 at the EICMA show held at Milan in November 2016 and these two bikes will be the first products.

The company will sell its motorcycles via Bajaj Auto's Probiking dealerships reports BikeDekho. The Probiking showrooms currently sell Kawasaski's sub-650cc motorcycles and KTM motorcycles under one umbrella. There were reports that Kawasaki may spin-off from Probiking dearlship for its own chain in early 2017. In that case, Husqvarna is expected to fill the space.

Though the Husqvarna is new to India, it won't be a herculean task for Bajaj-KTM to launch the brand in the country. The Huqvarna motorcycles -- the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 -- are based on the KTM 390 Duke, hence Bajaj Auto can produce both Husqvarna bikes from Pune plant without much additional investment.

Both Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 will be premium products and will be priced higher than the KTM 390 Duke. The Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 is essentially same bike differentiated only in design.

The former features a Caferacer style while the latter is a Scrambler version. Vitpilen 401 comes with steel-aluminium exhaust, while Svartpilen 401's exhaust is fitted with robust protector in a dark shade.

Vitpilen 401 will come with clip-on handlebars and street-focused Metzeler M5 tyres, while Svartpilen 401 will sport off-road style handlebars and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. Both motorcycles will come with a 9.5-litre fuel tank, WP suspension, slipper clutch and Bosch 9.11MB two channels ABS system.

Husqvarna claims that Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are focused on providing a pure riding experience and features a technologically-advanced single-cylinder 375cc engine housed in a stripped-down steel-trellis frame, both borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke. The mill will develop 43bhp of power and 37Nm of torque mated to six-speed transmission.