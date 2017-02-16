A woman has filed a petition in the Supreme Court saying how an addiction to pornography has led to the breakdown of the marital life of people. The petition comes at a time when the apex court is figuring out ways to block websites in the country with content related to child pornography.

The woman, who is based in Mumbai, said it is due to her husband's addiction to online pornography that her marital life had been destroyed. She requested the apex court to ask the central government to take measures to ban such websites. She also said that if her husband could get addicted to pornography despite being an educated man and in his advancing years, the effect could be far more harmful for the youth.

"My husband has of late become a addict of porn and spends a lot of his precious time watching pornography which is now-a-days is easily accessible through the Internet. As a result, my husband has fallen prey to this addiction of watching pornographic videos and pictures which has made my husband's mind perverted and ruined my matrimonial life," the woman, who is a social worker, said in her petition.

She said she had been happily married for 30 years before the problems began cropping up in 2015 when her husband became addicted to pornography despite being a father of two, the Times of India reported.

"I and my children are suffering as a result of porn addiction of my husband. I am unfortunately a victim of matrimonial dispute resulting out of porn addiction of my husband. I have also, during my work as social worker, come across people who have been adversely affected because of free and easy availability of porn contents all over the Internet," the petitioner said.

"Easy access of violent and hardcore porn websites is causing immense damage to family values in India. People of all ages are becoming perverted and morally bankrupt due to porn addiction. My husband is in his advancing years but still he has gone astray due to porn addiction; imagine what this addiction can do to the innocent minds of youth and children," she added.

The Supreme Court had expressed concern over child pornography websites "being deliberately run with perversity to make money" and had directed the central government to block them across the country. It added that technical difficulties to block such sites would not be accepted as an excuse for not being able to comply with the order.