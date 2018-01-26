In a shocking case, a man killed his wife in Kolkata, West Bengal, because she forgot to cook food. The accused, Surajit Pal, revealed that his wife Tumpa Pal was addicted to social media due to which she forgot to cook food.

Surajit, a resident of Alipore Road at Chetla area, surrendered at Lalbazar police headquarters on Thursday and confessed that he killed his wife Tumpa over her use of social media. He said that he killed his wife "out of anger."

Police said that Surajit thought that his wife was having an extramarital affair because she used to spend time on social media.

On Wednesday, Surajit came home for lunch and asked his wife to serve food. According to reports, Tumpa was so busy checking social media profiles that she forgot to cook food and this angered him.

He even threatened her with a knife, but she continued to check her phone. Furious over her behaviour, Surajit hit her on the head and strangled her to death with a towel.

"He had asked his wife to serve him food, but she was doing something on her mobile. This offended him to an extent that he attacked her with a chopper and then strangulated her. Police officials have recovered a chopper from the house. From the beginning, we were sure that the murderer was known to her, as there was no sign of forceful entry," The Indian Express quoted a police officer as saying.

Surajit also confessed that he tried committing suicide by slashing his wrist, but he failed. He then went to police station and surrendered.

The couple has two sons. While the elder son was out of the town, the younger one was in college. Tumpa was found lying in a pool of blood by her younger son.

Neighbours revealed that Surajit and Tumpa used to fight because of latter's addiction to Facebook and WhatsApp.