Actress Kamya Punjabi, who released Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey on April 1, has denied reports that she received a stay order on the release of the short film on late TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee.

Kamya Punjabi, who was a close friend of late Pratyusha Banerjee, unleashed the short film titled Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey on the YouTube channel of Stay Tuned Media on April 1, exactly a year after Pratyusha committed suicide. It was rumoured that Kamya Punjabi had received a defamation case from Rahul Raj Singh and a stay order on the short film.

Talking to SpotboyE, Kamya Punjabi said, "I am a God-fearing and law-abiding person. I will never go against the law. I want to know where is the stay order on the film Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey if one exists. The news that there is a stay order on this film is coming out of my ears now."

The actress says that the watchman of her building gave an unsigned letter, which was given to him by an unidentified man. The letter, which was written by Rahul Raj Singh's lawyer Sneha Singh, was a legal notice, but not a stay order. She even released a copy of the letter to the media so that the public would know about it.

Kamya Punjabi said, "I was not at home on Saturday (Thakur Complex, Kandivli) until late. Neerusha (Nikhat, the film's producer) and I were working. I came home a little after 11 pm and went straight to sleep. The next morning (Sunday) I left home at 6 am. I came back around 2 pm and the reception desk handed me a copy of an unsigned letter by Rahul Raj Singh's lawyer Sneha Singh which says that there is a stay order on Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey."

Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey revolves around the story of a young girl who commits suicide due to depression and ego. It is a tribute to late actress Pratyusha Banerjee. The 18-minute short film has got 175,749 views on the YouTube in a day. It has also received around 4,000 likes and 230 comments most of which are positive response.