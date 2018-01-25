Amazon Fashion, Discounts on men's fashion and women's fashion
Reuters

Almost all e-commerce platforms are giving discounts on products under various categories during Republic Day 2018.

Leading industry player Amazon continues to give heavy discounts on fashion items. Here are the 10 handpicked deals from Amazon Fashion.

1. Klamotten Women's Nightdresses Satin Shorts

  • Free size comfortable satin nightwear
  • Fits best up to 36" bust

M.R.P.: 549.00 | Price: 199.00 | BUY NOW

2. Vatsla Enterprise Women's Saree

  • Multi-coloured Banarasi saree
  • 5.5m saree with 80 cm blouse

M.R.P.: 2,499.00 | Price: 549.00 | BUY NOW

3. Newport Women's Skin Fit Jeans

  • 95 percent Cotton and 5 percent spandex
  • Inseam Length: 30 inches

Price: 999.00 | Sale: 399.60 | BUY NOW

4. Amayra Women's Rayon Navy Blue Cold Shoulder Solid Top

  • Viscose material
  • Ideal for casual wear

Price: 1,299.00 | Sale: 399.00 | BUY NOW

5. Amayra Floral Printed Anarkali Cotton Kurti

  • Length: 50-52 inches
  • Floral printed long kurta with buttoning details

Price: 2,099.00 | Sale: 599.00 | BUY NOW

6. Fort Collins Men's Jacket

  • Material: 100 percent Nylon
  • Long sleeves

Price: 1,999.00 | Sale: 699.00 | BUY NOW

7. Men's Leather Jacket

  • Material: Faux Pu Leather
  • Long sleeves and two side pockets

Price: 1,999.00 | Sale: 789.00 | BUY NOW

8. Scott Men's Basic Cotton Round Neck Half Sleeve Solid T-shirts

  • Pack of 3 (Black, White and Grey)
  • Material: 100 percent Combed Cotton

Price: 2,397.00 | Sale: 399.00 | BUY NOW

9. Alan Jones Solid Zipper Hooded Sweatshirt

  • Quality zipper and soft warm fabric
  • Long sleeves

Price: 1,199.00 | Sale: 599.00 | BUY NOW

10. Creature Reversible Formal Black/Brown Belt for Men

  • Material: PU leather
  • Length: 46 inches

M.R.P.: 1,499.00 | Sale: 346.00 | BUY NOW

* All prices in rupees.