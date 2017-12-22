It seems like December is Honor's favourite month, as the company has unveiled yet another smartphone at an event in China. So, after passing through TENAA certification, the Honor 9 Lite has been finally made official. And now, we have some more information on the specifications, price and availability.

According to Phone Arena, Honor 9 Lite is not like any other mid-range Android smartphone which sports an edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Honor 9 Lite comes with a 5.65-inch full HD+ resolution screen.

The highlight of Honor 9 Lite is Huawei's Kirin 659 processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of expandable storage up to 256 GB via the microSD card slot.

Huawei and Honor have also decided to include the dual-camera setup on both the front and rear of the Honor 9 Lite. So, the device features a primary 13-megapixel sensor, along with a secondary 2-megapixel sensor which will help in creating portrait photos with the cameras on either side.

Finally, Honor 9 Lite packs a 3,000mAh battery which seems a bit disappointing for the users who were expecting a bigger battery but it does include Huawei's Super Charge technology. The 9 Lite also features the latest version of Emotion UI which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Honor 9 Lite will be available for purchase in China starting December 26, the 3G BRAM with 32GB storage will cost you for $180 and the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant will come with a price tag of $275. It should be released in Europe and other regions next year.

Honor is offering the 9 Lite in Navy Blue, Seagull Gray, Magic Nightfall (read Black) and Pearl White colour variant. It will arrive in China on December 26. India, Russia, and the UK will also get the device soon.