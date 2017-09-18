Apple unveiled its best iPhone yet, and some things did not go as planned. At the launch event on September 12, the iPhone X's FaceID failed at its first attempt, putting Apple at the receiving end of many jokes and trolls. Adding to that list is a smartphone maker, which recently surpassed Apple to take its position as the world's second largest smartphone maker.

Huawei is known for its bold marketing stunts and doesn't shy away from trolling its rivals. Naturally, the Chinese tech giant took advantage of Apple's weak moment to remind its fans about the upcoming Mate 10 flagship smartphone.

The Chinese mobile maker recently shared a new advertisement promoting its Mate 10 smartphone on Facebook, which takes a direct jab at Apple iPhone X's neural engine. Not just that, the company marks the date of Mate 10 launch on October 16, asking people to wait for "the real AI phone."

In the short teaser video, Huawei uses a clown emoji animation that is being authenticated using facial recognition. After a few seconds of wait and assessment, the security feature fails.

"Let's face it, facial recognition isn't for everyone. Unlock the future with #TheRealAIPhone," Huawei captioned the video.

The so-called real AI phone aka Mate 10 is said to be powered by Huawei's latest Kirin 970, which comes with its own Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The chipset's specs were released earlier this month at the IFA 2017 show in Berlin.

Mobile AI is at the forefront of this new chipset, which combines cloud AI and on-device AI to deliver stability, privacy, strong sensing capabilities, and truly personalised and readily accessible services, the company said in its release.

Huawei Kirin 970 is an octa-core chipset with 12-core GPU based on 10nm architecture. It is also the company's first mobile AI computing platform with dedicated NPU. Huawei has made its new chipset an open platform for mobile AI, allowing developers to bring new features.

In terms of performance, it comes with 25 times greater performance, 50 times greater efficiency and is capable of recognising 2,000 images per minute, which is the fastest in the industry. While the chipset will surely improve the overall user experience, rumours also point to some top-of-the-line features.

Going by the history, Huawei will partner with Leica for its dual camera sensors, featuring a 12MP RGB sensor and a 20MP monochrome sensor. The handset is said to have a 6.1-inch QHD AMOLED display with a bezel-less design for a compact grip. Other specs include 6BG RAM, 64GB expandable storage and Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oreo coming in the future. We'll know more at the official launch next month, so stay tuned.