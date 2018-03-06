Huawei, which was previously rumored to launch the successor to the 2017 flagship P10 at MWC 2018, did not unveil or launch any smartphone at the event. But the company confirmed that it will be launching the next-generation flagship Huawei P20 Pro, previously called Huawei P20 Plus, (along with two other smartphones that make up the P20 series) at an event on March 27 in Paris.

And now, just ahead of the delayed launch, the European price details of the upcoming flagship series have been leaked online.

Renowned tipster Roland Quandt has revealed the purported European prices of all three Huawei P20 series smartphones on Twitter. To start with, Quandt claims the regular Huawei P20 will be priced at EUR 679 (approx. Rs 54,500). The flagship Huawei P20 Pro will carry a very premium price tag of EUR 899 (approx. Rs 72,170), and lastly, the cheapest in the series, Huawei P20 Lite will be priced at EUR 369 (approx. Rs 29,620).

Huawei P20 = 679,xx Euro

Huawei P20 Pro = 899,xx Euro

Huawei P20 Lite = 369,xx Euro — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 5, 2018

The leaked prices are the full retail prices for the unlocked versions, and depending on the region where you live (especially if it is the US), you can expect better deals from operators and carriers. But because these are European prices, they will also include taxes.

Nonetheless, looking at the leaked price list, it looks like Huawei is planning to target different types of buyers by making the P20 series models available at different price points.

What's surprising though is the premium Huawei could be charging for the Huawei P20 Pro aka P20 Plus. The EUR 899 (approx. Rs 72,170) price tag is EUR 50 (approx. Rs 4,000) more than the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S9 which went on sale recently for EUR 859 in Europe. Maybe Huawei is charging the extra premium for the phone's triple-camera setup, but if this leaked price structure is true, Huawei's 2018 flagship phone could be slightly more expensive than the Galaxy S9 in other markets as well.

That said, the Huawei P20 Pro may be more expensive than the Galaxy S9, but despite the P20 Pro being rumored to come with an iPhone X-like notch, its expensive price tag is still nowhere close to the iPhone X's starting price of EUR 1,159 (or $999).

Quandt has not mentioned any pre-order details or launch dates for the handset, but we'll soon get to know more information as the launch is just around the corner.

Meanwhile, the Huawei P20 Pro has already been making a lot of news, well before its launch. The phone has been leaked on more than one occasion and Huawei has even confirmed its official name. The Chinese manufacturer even teased the phone, highlighting its three-camera setup on the back at a recent press conference.

The Huawei P20 Pro is said to be powered by Huawei's upcoming flagship processor Kirin 975, which will have a 15 percent increased performance compared to the current flagship Kirin 970. The device is also said to come in two configurations – 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

The rest of the P20 series – the regular P20 and the P20 Lite – have also been leaked, but not much is known about the phones at the moment except that they will be powered by the Kirin 970 chipset and come with 6GB RAM with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.