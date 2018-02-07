Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei seems to have a long line-up of new phones for 2018. As per the latest case rendering, Huawei is all set to introduce its upcoming flagship smartphones in the P20 series at an event in Paris in March.

The latest case renders that have surfaced on the web suggest the P20 Lite smartphone with the model number ANE-LX1 has obtained FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification.

The leak reveals that the smartphone will come with a 6-inch bezel-less display. The P20 Lite will also sport a similar top notch like iPhone X along with the IR (infrared radiation) sensors. It also comes with a dual-camera setup placed vertically on the rear panel of the phone.

Huawei P20 Lite "Anne" ANE-LX1 now listed in FCC database. FCC docs confirm codename, listing mainboard name as "HL2ANNEM". 2900mAh battery (18W charger) and Android 8.0 in tow. Has dual SIM, 1 of the slots also doubles as microSD. Oh, 2.4g 802.11n WiFi only - as usual :/ pic.twitter.com/d2eBoKTuOY — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 6, 2018

The leak shows that the phone is 148mm in height. The render suggests that the P20 Lite will run Android 8.0 Oreo, but some recent reports suggest that the phone will pack Android 8.1 along with EMIUI 8.1.

The device will be powered by a 2,900mAh battery that will be supported by 18W fast-charging if we go by the leaked rendering. The smartphone will also come with Hybrid Dual SIM support and Wi-Fi.

However, there are no further details available for the specifications of the Huawei P20 Lite. Earlier rumors had suggested that the smartphone would come in three color variants — Midnight Black, Klein Blue, and Sakura Pink.

It's better to take all this information with a pinch of salt as these are leaks and rumors and the company has not made any official announcement about the smartphone yet.