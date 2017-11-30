It looks like Huawei has more in store for smartphone fans in 2017. Just days after it launched its new Honor V10 smartphone, we're being treated to glimpses of Huawei's upcoming Nova 2s smartphone.

The latest leak brings us images and specs of the upcoming Huawei Nova 2s and from the looks of it, the phone is quite similar to the Huawei Mate 10 Lite. The Nova 2s could possibly end up being the previously rumoured Huawei Nova 3.

Just a few days back, a new Huawei smartphone bearing model number HWI-AL00 was spotted on TENAA and a few tipsters on Weibo claimed that the device's name was Huawei Nova 3.

However, the latest leaked images on the Chinese social media site shows the Nova 2s which looks unmistakably similar to the rumoured Huawei Nova 3.

One of the leaked images also shows the specifications of the Nova 2s in Chinese. According to the leaked specs, the upcoming handset will feature a 6-inch FulllHD+ (2160x1080 pixels) 'FullView' display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The device sports four cameras in total – a 20MP + 16MP dual-camera setup with f/1.8 aperture at the back and dual 20MP cameras at the front. Going by the camera specs, it looks like Huawei will likely market the Nova 2s as a camera-centric smartphone.

Powering the Nova 2s will be Huawei's 2016-flagship grade HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor along with 6GB of RAM.

The leaked image also suggests that the handset will come with Android 8.0 Oreo pre-installed with Huawei's custom EMUI 8.0 flavour on top.

Apart from that, specs sheet also reveals that the Nova 2s will feature face recognition unlocking, a 3.5mm audio jack port, USB-Type C connectivity and NFC support.