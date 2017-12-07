Huawei has launched its latest mid-range smartphone - the Huawei Nova 2s- at an event in China on December 5. The Nova 2s packs an 18:9 FullView display and four camera setup just like the Honor 9i and could be seen as a more premium version of the Huawei-offshoot's device.

In terms of the design and specs, though, the Nova 2s is more identical to the Honor V10 aka Honor View 10 that was launched alongside the Honor 7X on December 5 in London. However, the Honor V10 doesn't feature four cameras.

Huawei Nova 2s specifications

Huawei Nova 2s features a 6-inch Full HD+ display with 2160x1080 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device houses a fingerprint sensor just below the display, which is interesting to see as most smartphone makers are moving it to the back because of the bezel-less design. Moreover, the Nova 2s features a premium metal + glass construction.

Under the hood, the Nova 2s is powered by Huawei's home-bred HiSilicon Kirin 960 octa-core chipset that is coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The Huawei Nova 2s is offered in three different configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+64GB storage and a special edition "Yixing Zhang" variant that comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All three vataints support storage expansion up to 256GB via microSD cards.

As mentioned earlier, the Huawei Nova 2s comes with four cameras – two cameras at the rear and two cameras at the front. The dual-rear camera setup comprises of a 16MP RGB (colour) sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 20MP monochrome sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens and f/1.8 aperture. On the front the phone gets a 20MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP telephoto lens for portrait mode.

Apart from that, the device packs a 3340mAH battery (same as Honor V10) that comes with Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support which Huawei claims charges the battery by up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, A-GPS, USB Type-C connectivity and dual-SIM support among others. The Nova 2s runs Huawei's proprietary EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Huawei Nova 2s will be offered in five different hues - Black, Gray, Red, Blue and Rose Gold.

Huawei Nova 2s price

The Huawei Nova 2s is priced at CNY 2,699 (approx. Rs 26,300) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant and CNY 2,999 (approx. Rs 29,300) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant. The "Yixing Zhang" edition with 6GB + 128GB storage costs CNY 3,399 (approx. Rs 33,100).