Huawei is finally launching its Mate 10 Pro in the United States despite failing to offer it through carriers. Huawei Mate 10 Pro is currently available for pre-order without any carrier, which is good news for buyers.

On Monday, the company made the smartphone available for pre-order on Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and B&H. It will also be available in Microsoft stores. The Mate 10 pro will come with a price tag of $799. The company is offering a $150 gift card with it. Users can get it from the retailer they choose to purchase the phone.

The gift card offer is only available to buyers who pre-order the smartphone. The company claims that the shipping of the Mate 10 Pro will start from February 18. The buyers who are looking for the gift card offer will need to pre-order the phone before February 17.

Meanwhile, the latest Porsche Design version of the Mate 10 Pro will also be arriving on February 18. The Porsche Design edition comes with onboard storage of 256GB and a spruced-up all-glass shell. Otherwise, all the specifications are same as the regular Huawei Mate 10 Pro. The Mate 10 Porsche Design model comes with a price tag of $1,225.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Mate 10 Pro will be available with a 6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of (2,160 x 1,080 pixels). The smartphone is powered by a Kirin 970 octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM along with 128GB onboard storage.

The phone houses a dual-camera setup on the rear with 12-megapixel +20-megapixel sensors. On the front, the Mate 10 Pro houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The US version of the Mate 10 Pro will not come with dual-SIM support.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro will be available in two color variants — Midnight Blue and Titanium Grey.