Huawei is leaving no stone unturned to make its upcoming flagship launch a staggering success. The company even participated in trolling Apple for its failed attempt at unlocking the iPhone X using facial recognition in one go. Even though Huawei is actively making sure it stays on top of the news for the days leading up to the big launch, leaks do not stop flowing in.

Popular mobile tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared an image on Twitter, which appears to be an official render of the unannounced Mate 10 Pro. As reported earlier, Huawei is going to launch three flagship smartphone models on October 16 – Mate 10, Mate 10 Lite and Mate 10 Pro – and the latest leak gives a peek at the best of the trio.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro pic.twitter.com/3RgjObXmw6 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 1, 2017

There's a dual camera setup, which is placed horizontally just like Apple's iPhone X, to capture in-depth images and support augmented reality. Looking closely at the dual camera + LED module shows the lenses are by Leica, which isn't surprising.

According to reports, the Mate 10 Pro is expected to pack 12MP and 20MP sensors at the back and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies.

Moving on, Huawei has opted for the standard biometric authentication via fingerprint scanner. The top bezel on the front doesn't seem to accommodate any special sensors and cameras as found on the iPhone X to accurately carry out facial recognition.

That said, it is pretty much confirmed that Huawei will use its latest Kirin 970 chipset to power the Mate 10 series along with 6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage. The new chipset is betting huge on AI, and the company is claiming its upcoming flagship to be an "intelligent machine." It just remains to be seen how justly the company will prove its effectiveness.

Finally, reports suggest that the Mate 10 Pro will get a 4,000mAh battery, IP68 dust and water resistance, Cat. 16 LTE modem and Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 6.0. The poster also revealed Mate 10 Pro's three colours, dark blue, black and brown, which don't seem too bad at all.

In case you're wondering, a recent leak revealed that the Mate 10 Pro, with all its great features, wouldn't come cheap. There are going to be high-end models with 6GB/8GB RAM and 256GB storage that will cost well over $1,000. The iPhone X won't be left alone to justify the ridiculously high price tag.