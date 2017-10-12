Here is good news for those who are waiting for the arrival of the Huawei Mate 10, as it is now confirmed that the upcoming handset will come running Google's latest operating system Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box when it is launched next week.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to release the Huawei Mate 10 on October 16.

Also read: Android 8.0 Oreo update for Huawei Mate 9 coming: OS beta programme available for download

"Equipped with Android 8.0 to give you a better Android experience. With the powerful combination on October 16 #HuaweiMate10 #Munich, Germany," wrote Huawei on its official Weibo account, making it clear once for all that the upcoming device will be powered by the latest firmware.

The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to sport a 6-inch display, powered by an octa core processor clocking at 2.4 GHz, comes packed with a 4GB RAM, mounts a 13MP camera and houses a 4,000mAh battery.

It may be mentioned that Huawei made Android 8.0 Oreo for Mate 10 public close on the heels of announcing the firmware beta programme for the Mate 9.

A total of 250 Mate 9 devices that run firmware version MHA-L29C432B194 can taste Android 8.0 Oreo before the official launch via the beta programme. Those interested can download and install the Beta Friendly User Test from Huawei official website by signing in with Huawei ID.

Huawei has earlier announced that it would release the new software to its Honor 8 Pro and Honor 6X handsets before the end of this year.