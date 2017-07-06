Huawei Honor 8 Pro has finally come to India weeks after it was announced. The handset comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM+64GB ROM model and a 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant but only the latter is released in India. It will be available exclusively on Amazon India and the first sale will start at 6 pm IST on Monday, July 10 exclusively for Amazon Prime members, while the open sales will start at 12 am on July 13.

The device sports a 5.7-inch QHD LTPS LCD display with 1,440x2,560 pixels (515 ppi pixel density), powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor and runs an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It features Dual 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection and laser autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 8MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, and a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging technology.

The Huawei Honor 8 Pro (6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant) comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999, which means it will take on several devices like OnePlus 5, Moto Z2 Play, Apple iPhone SE and Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) among others in the Indian market.

Here are key specifications and pricing of Huawei Honor 8 Pro's possible competitors in India:

Apple iPhone SE

The 2GB RAM+64GB ROM variant is priced at Rs 28,990. It sports a 4-inch Retina display with 1,136x640 pixels (326 ppi pixel density), powered by an A9 chip, ran iOS 9.3.2 (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2), and houses a 1,624mAh battery. In terms of camera, it features a 12MP iSight main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 29mm lens, 1.22 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 1.2MP front snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 31mm lens.

OnePlus 5

The 6GB RAM+64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 32,999, which means it will take on Honor 8 Pro. The device has a 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED screen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density), a 10nm process-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and a 3,300mAh (non-removable) battery with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A).

In terms of camera, it has dual 16MP Sony sensor (IMX 398) with f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size, EIS (Electronic Optic Stabilisation), DCAF + 20MP telephoto Sony sensor (IMX 350) with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-tone LED flash. It also has a 16MP selfie camera with Sony sensor (IMX 371), 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, fixed autofocus, and f/2.0 aperture.

Moto Z2 Play

The device is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant with memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It sports a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor and runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

It also has Dual 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection and laser autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 8MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

The device is priced at Rs 28,990 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It sports a 5.2-inch full HD Super AMOLED touchscreen with 1,920x1,080p resolution, powered by an Exynos 7880 processor, and runs an Android 6.0.16 Marshmallow operating system. It also has a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, 27mm lens, autofocus and LED flash, a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, and a 3,000 mAh battery with fast charging technology.