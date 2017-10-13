Huawei seems to be on a smartphone launching-spree. On Thursday, October 12, the company launched the Honor 7X dual-camera smartphone in Beijing. And today, Huawei has launched another mid-range smartphone called the Honor 6C Pro in Russia. The Honor 6C Pro is an upgraded version of the Honor 6C which was launched earlier this year.

The Honor 6C Pro's specifications read mid-range all over. Although it looks identical to the Honor 6C, it comes with some noticeable chances. The Honor 6C Pro sports a slightly bigger 5.2-inch 720p HD display in a unibody form factor compared to the 5-inch HD display on the Honor 6C.

Unlike its smaller sibling, which is powered by the Snapdragon 435 quad-core processor, the Honor 6C Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 chipset clocked at 1.5GHz with Mali-T860MP2 GPU.

The MediaTek processor is coupled with 3GB of RAM and storage wise, the 6C Pro conceals 32GB on-board memory which can be expandable up to via microSD card (up to 128GB). To recall, its predecessor, the Honor 5C which is currently available in India comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt memory.

In terms of photography, the Honor 6C Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture which seems to be the same as that on the Honor 6C. The front-facing snapper, though, is a bumped-up 8 MP sensor. The 4G LTE enabled is juiced by a 3,000mAh battery.

The Honor 6C Pro comes with a hybrid SIM card slot, which means that it can either house two SIM cards at once, or a single SIM card and a microSD card. Apart from that, there is a standard Micro-USB port, a top-mounted 3.5 mm audio jack and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The Honor 6C Pro runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box with Huawei's custom EMUI 5.1 skin on top. It will be offered in Black, Gold and Blue colour options.

The Honor 6C Pro is priced at EUR 179 at launch, which on conversion comes to around Rs 13,750. The phone will hit the European markets soon. However, an India launch seems to be on the cards for both the Honor 6C and the 6C Pro.

Meanwhile, the Russia launch was first reported by a Russian site called Helpix.