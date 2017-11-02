HTC's U11 has received two siblings after the launch of HTC U11+ and U11 Life. HTC U11 has been one of the best smartphones of 2017. So, the question is what is the difference?

The screen display, moving from 5.5-inches to 6-inches, has shrunk the bezels too in HTC11+. The device will feature 6-inches QHD, with a resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. It also comes with a bigger battery of 4,000 mAH, as well as with wireless charging capability.

According to Android Police, the new flagship will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 64-bit octa-core, up to 2.45GHz processor. It will available in two variants, one with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory and the other which is for only for Europe will get 6GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage which can be expandable up to 256GB.

The U11+ will be one of the first phones to ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. As far as camera is concerned, this phone will come with a 12MP rear camera, with a capability of shooting in 4K resolution. On the other hand, the front camera comes with an 8MP camera with 85-degree lenses. The smartphone eliminates the 3.5mm audio jack from the phone, and earbuds are USB type-c.

HTC U11 Life

The U11 Life is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 630 Octa-core processor paired with either 3GB Ram with 32GB internal storage or 4GB RAM with 64GB inbuilt storage, depending on the region. The smartphone features a 5.2-inch Full HD Super LCD screen with Gorilla Glass.

HTC U11 Life sports a 16MP rear shooting camera, with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), BSI sensor and f/2.0 aperture. It can also shoot videos at 4K resolution. While coming to the front, it also comes with a 16MP front-facing selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

For now, it will run on Android Nought although an update to Oreo is already planned. HTC U11 Life comes with a battery of 2,600mAh.