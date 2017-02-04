It seems to be the best time to purchase a new HTC One A9 in the US as the smartphone has now been heavily discounted and is available to buy online at reduced prices. The latest discount is applicable to the 32GB edition of the HTC 10, and amounts to as much as $200.

Known e-tailer Newegg is currently selling this HTC One A9 (32GB) unlocked edition at $300; this reduction in price represents a near 40 percent discount in the original price tag. The earlier pricing of the handset was almost $500.

For loyalists desirous of purchasing the HTC One A9 at reduced prices, the above deal is currently active at Newegg; click here to navigate to the e-tailer now.

At this point in time, it is worth remembering that HTC One A9 has turned out to be a relatively popular smartphone. The handset features key technical specifications such as: