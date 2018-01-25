HT Most Stylish Awards 2018, held in Mumbai on January 24 was one starry gitzy event! But a few celebrities didn't stick to the theme 'stylish' and turned out to be disasters.

Have a look:

Sridevi with her bee-stung lips wore a shimmer pink jumpsuit which looked a misfit!

Wearing a Sadek Majed Couture Fall 2017 gown, Parineeti Chopra showed a little more than her dress we felt! She didn't impress with her overall look.

Diana Penty wore a Manish Malhotra outfit. And it was a complete bummer. The feathers, the shimmer and the makeup/hair - just didn't go with each other.

Wearing a dress by Paris based label, Hyun Mi Nielsen, Sonam Kapoor disappointed with this one! The color, the fit, and those sleeves - why Ms Kapoor?

Mandira Bedi wore a sheer draped gown by Gaurav Gupta, and we just lost words over there.

Kriti Sanon's noodle dress is beyond our understanding. She wore a yellow fringe maxi dress by Deme by Gabriella. But we love the color though!

@kritisanon for #htmoststylishawards A post shared by twitter: @MC (@bollywood_telly_world) on Jan 24, 2018 at 11:32am PST

Somehow, Varun Dhawan was not at his best today! Twinning with Kiara Advani, the duo just looked average. Sonakshi Sinha too joined in but we couldn't figure out what that suit was!

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan who impressed us with her fashion sense inside the house made a disappointing appearance at the red carpet.

What is that Richa? Apart from the color, the gown is a complete no-no!

What do you think?