Bollywood has seen actors go far to achieve the desired look for the film, be it prosthetic makeup or rigorous physical exercises. And the audience too has appreciated their passion for cinema.

After Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 look got leaked from the sets and went viral, we decided to take you down the memory lane how our Bollywood stars actually stepped out of their comfort zone to prove their metal when the roles demanded it. They have left us stunned with their unrecognizable avatars

While Hrithik's transformation has shocked many, this is not the first that the hunk has done it. In Dhoom 3, he played a thief and was seen in various looks.

Kamal Hasaan's 1997 movie Chachi 420 may have set the ball rolling for drastically transformed looks. Later actors like Randeep Hooda, who played the title role in Sarabjit, shed 18 kg in just 28 days! And oh boy, we didn't know it was him.

Shah Rukh Khan went through a drastic transformation for Fan movie.

And how can we miss Amitabh Bachchan's look in Paa? That's believed to be one of the best make-ups till date in Bollywood. International make-up artists Christien Tinsley and Dominie Till also won a National Award for the same. A similar look was adopted by Rishi Kapoor in Kapoor and Sons.

Akshay Kumar's look in the upcoming film Robot 2.0 opposite Rajnikanth and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's look in Sridevi starrer MOM have also impressed the audience.

In the new-age stars, Rajkummar Rao is a name not to be missed. The young actor who believes in method acting has left everyone in awe with his look in Raabta.

The actresses have also been on par with actors when it comes to trying out different looks.

Priyanka Chopra's seven different avatars in Saat Khoon Maaf and Kangana Ranaut's Haryanvi character in Tanu Weds Manu Returns have stunned the moviegoers.