Karan Johar recently lashed out at Kangana Ranaut in response to she calling him "flag-bearer of nepotism" and "movie mafia." Now, one latest report suggests that Karan's attack on the Queen actress has something to do with Hrithik Roshan.

While speaking at an event, Karan had targeted Kangana saying that she cannot always play the "victim card," and if she has so many issues in Bollywood, she can leave the industry.

It has been reported that Karan's hard-hitting words for Kangana has a Hrithik connection as well. As reported, Karan is planning to make a movie with Hrithik, and so, the film-maker is making it clear that he is on the actor's side.

"Karan Johar, is in fact, wooing Hrithik Roshan, who has famously fallen out with Kangana, for a film he is doing. In throwing jibes at the Queen actress, could KJo be making it extremely clear which side of the battle line he is on?"Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

Hrithik and Kangana had major fallout some time back, and the duo were involved in a legal battle. While the Rangoon actress had claimed that she was in relationship with Hrithik, the latter had allegedly hacked her email account to delete their private conversation.

On the other side, Hrithik had claimed that Kangana was suffering from Aspergers Syndrome and denied being in relationship with her ever. It will be interesting to see what Kangana will have to say about Karan and Hrithik's blunt words.