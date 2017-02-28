Bollywood never fails to surprise you with news and gossips. The latest updates include Akshay Kumar not being replaced by Hrithik Roshan in Kaththi remake, Karan Johar's response to Kangana Ranaut's "nepotism" remark, Rani Mukerji-Sidharth Malhotra movie and much more.

Take a look at the newsmakers here:

Akshay Kumar in Kaththi remake

Rumours were rife that Hrithik Roshan has replaced Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of AR Murugadoss' Kaththi. However, DNA reported that sources close to the project have rubbished the rumours.

Aamir-Hrithik to speak Telugu

Aamir Khan's Dangal and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil are set to earn more money from the dubbed Telugu versions. Kaabil, which has been released as Balam in Telugu, made 40 per cent of the revenue from the Telangana-Andhra-Rayalaseema regions, The Hindu reported. Dangal was released with the same title and has also fared well.

Karan Johar's reaction to Kangana Rananut 'nepotism' remark

Rangoon actress Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the "flag-bearer of nepotism" in Bollywood, when she made an appearance on Koffee With Karan 5. While Karan was having a live chat session on Twitter, a social media user asked: "Was Kangana correct about nepotism?" To this, KJo replied: "Not entirely! She made an impact with her sweeping statements! That was fun... for her! And the show."

Sushant Singh Rajput turned down Sriram Raghavan's next

After Sushant Singh Rajput turned down Sriram Raghavan's offer, Ayushmann Khurrana will do the lead role for the director's next."Sriram has been keen to work with Sushant since some time. When he went to meet the actor, Sushant had expressed interest in the film but later opted out giving some vague reasons. He will start shooting for Chanda Mama Door Ke shortly and perhaps there was a date clash but it seems his attitude has upset the filmmaker. Earlier Varun Dhawan and Harshvardhan Kapoor too had opted out of the thriller," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Rani Mukerji to make her comeback with Hichki



Rani Mukerji is set to make her comeback after Mardaani. Her forthcoming movie, which has been titled Hichki, is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra of We are Family fame and produced by Maneesh Sharma. Leading Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Rani Mukerji returns to acting. Will star in Yash Raj Films' #Hichki, to be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma."