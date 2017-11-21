HP has expanded its range of Omen gaming notebooks in India with the launch of Omen 15 and Omen 17 models. The new laptops are Windows 10-powered, have GeForce GTX 10-series graphics from Nvidia and have single-access service panel so that the users can freely upgrade RAM, HDD, and SSD storage.

The HP Omen 15 comes into six models which include CE070TX, CE071TX, CE072TX, CE073TX, and CE074TX. The basic version is powered by a seventh-generation Intel Core i5-7300 HQ clocked at 2.5GHz paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM which can be easily upgraded to 16GB. The base model comes with an onboard storage of 1TB Serial ATA HDD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 with 2GB GDDR5 video RAM apart from DirectX 12 support.

On the other hand, the top-end variant features a seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7700 HQ processor clocked at 2.8GHz, which is clubbed with a 16GB DDR4 RAM. Along with 1TB Serial ATA HDD, as well as 128GB NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, this variant packs a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB GDDR5 video RAM.

The base model in the Omen 15 series sports a 15.6-inches LED-backlit screen with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and colour gamut of 45 percent, on the other side the top model also comes with a 15.6-inches LED-backlit display but with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels (UHD) and colour gamut of 72 percent.

HP Omen 17

While coming to HP Omen 17, it comes in two models -- AN009TX and AN010 TX. Both the models sport a 17.3-inches LED-backlit display with 1920x1080 pixel resolution and colour gamut of 72 percent. Both are powered by seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ at 2.8GHz clock speed clubbed with 16GB of DDR4 RAM which can be upgraded to 32GB. The Omen 17 models come with an onboard storage of 1TB Serial ATA HDD and 256GB of NVMe TLC M.2 SDD.

The Omen 17 AN009TX has Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics with 8GB of GDDR5 video RAM. On the other hand, the AN010TX model has a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB of GDDR5 video RAM.

HP Omen notebook models feature a dragon red backlit island-style keyboard with numeric keypad and special highlight on WASD keys, and multi-touch gesture supported HP ImagePad. The notebooks have provided VR-ready support and DTS Headphone:X for an enhanced 360-degree gaming experience.

The Omen 15 base variant starts at Rs 80,990, while the Omen 17 is available in the country with a price tag of Rs 1,59,990. Every new Omen notebook comes bundled with the Omen gaming backpack worth Rs 5,040.