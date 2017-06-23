Representatives from countries like Argentina and Kenya expressed their awe after learning that the West Bengal government headed by Mamata Banerjee succeeded in reaching out to the poor lot of the society through initiatives like self-help groups, kisan credit cards and provision of rice at Rs 2 a kilogram.

According to reports, representatives from various countries praised the Banerjee government at a United Nations gathering at the Hague in the Netherlands on Thursday, June 22, for its initiatives to bring changes in the lives of the poor. It was also reported that Chief Minister Banerjee would speak at an award program to bring to the notice of the world how her government is providing social service through schemes like Kanyashree and others.

On Thursday, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra gave a prelude about the Banerjee government's initiative at a discussion session, earning applause from various countries. Their representatives even sought to know how the Bengal chief minister succeeded in such efforts, Bengali daily Ei Samay reported. Mitra said the government's intervention has helped in executing the schemes and curb corruption.

The session which was presided over by Mitra was attended by 17 countries, including India.

Meanwhile, Banerjee herself appealed to the non-resident Bengalis in the Netherlands to do something for Bengal, especially in the field of information technology. She told them the government would give them land if they wanted to set up IT firms.