It has been nearly three years since Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket. However, the fan following he enjoys has not dipped even a bit. It is evident from the way fans thronged the stadium to catch a glimpse of the legend during the Cricket All-Stars Series in November 2015.

Despite not being able to keep his fans hooked to the edge of their seats with his batting skills, Tendulkar is constantly in touch with his loyal followers on social media, especially Twitter.

Tendulkar, who comes up with interesting ways to engage his fans, shared a photograph of a letter he had received from one his fans, a 12-year-old, on Friday, September 12.

The child, who identifies himself as Srihari Katti from Nagpur, though establishes early in the letter that he is a big fan of Tendulkar, but not cricket. He goes on to add that he has taken up badminton.

"Dear Sir, My name is Shrihari Katti and I live in Kanpur. I am a very big fans of yours but not cricket... I myself play badminton [sic]," Katti, who calls himself Tendulkar's biggest fan, wrote.

Tendulkar, it seems, has no problems with his 12-year-old fan not sharing his passion for cricket. Check out how the former India captain responded to the letter.

Thank you for your kind letter, Shrihari! Glad to know that you play Badminton. Keep working hard always! My best wishes. #100MB pic.twitter.com/Eoq5pcWV5B — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 15, 2017

Did Tendulkar ignore this fan's request?

Tendulkar, only a week ago, had shared a letter from a six-year-old, who revealed she had cried watching the cricketer's last match.

Taara, the said fan, who addressed Tendulkar as "uncle" also added she wanted to meet the cricketer and his family in person.

While Tendulkar said he was "glad" that the six-year-old fan enjoyed his movie, he did not respond to the kid's request.

Here's the letter and Tendulkar's reply.

Hi, Taara! Thank you so much for writing to me.. I'm really glad that you enjoyed the movie. Keep smiling :) pic.twitter.com/2UWFJ3kZB9 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 8, 2017

Notably, Tendulkar ended his international career in 2013 after representing India in a record 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and 1 T20I. The right-hander is the only cricketer in the world to have hit 100 international centuries.