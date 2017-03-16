If you had got allotment of 10 Infosys shares when the company came out with its initial public offering in February 1993 for a sum of Rs 950 (@ Rs 95 per share), it will be worth Rs 52,65,920 as on March 16, 2017, based on the closing price of Rs 1,028.50 per share.

The 52-week high and low for Infosys shares are Rs 1,278 and Rs 900, respectively.

Infosys, which was one of the top stocks that mutual fund managers bought heavily last month (9 out of 20 MFs bought the stock), will be declaring its fourth quarter (Q4) results on April 13 (Thursday).

The company's board of directors will meet on April 12 and 13 in Bengaluru to consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2017. Besides, the directors will also consider recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2017.

"The financial results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on April 13, 2017," the Bengaluru-based IT services exporter said in a regulatory filing.

The stock has largely remained unaffected despite corporate governance issues raised by its founders that were responded in detail by non-executive chairman R Seshasayee and CEO Vishal Sikka.

The company faced a rather uncomfortable phase last month like Tata Sons when some of the founders including N R Narayana Murthy and former CFO Mohandas Pai raised issues ranging from the huge severance pay made to Rajiv Bansal, who quit as CFO in October 2015.

Infosys paid Rs 17.38 crore to Bansal as severance pay and the issue was raked up recently, as part of a larger debate on corporate governance issues at Infosys.

The controversies also involved appointment of Dr Punita Sinha, wife of Modi minister Jayant Sinha, as independent director of the company in October 2016.

If you had got allotment of 10 Infosys shares when the company came out with initial public offering in February 1993 for a sum of Rs 950 (@ Rs 95 per share), it will be worth Rs 52,65,920 on March 16, 2017, based on the closing price of Rs 1,028.50.

Here is a look at Infosys starting from its initial public offering (IPO) more than two decades ago:

February 1993

IPO at Rs 95 per share of face value Rs 10 each

June 1993

Shares got listed at Rs 145 per share

October 1993

Private placement of 5.50 lakh shares to institutional investors and FIIs at Rs 450 per share

June 1994

Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1

June 1997

Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1

January 1999

Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1

March 1999

20.70 lakh American Depository Shares (ADSs) issued at $34 per ADS; each ADS was equivalent to 2 equity shares

November 1999

Stock split announced; face value reduced to Rs 5 per equity share

April 2004

Bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1

April 2006

Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1

October 2014

Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1

April 2015

Bonus issue in the ration of 1:1

(Source: Infosys website, annual reports, statements, regulatory filings)