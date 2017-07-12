Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have made their Hollywood debuts almost around the same time. However, it looks like PeeCee is planning to take her career forward in the West pretty aggressively compared to her counterpart.

After Baywatch, Priyanka has already signed her next Hollywood movie titled Isn't It Romantic?. The "desi girl" will be seen sharing screen space with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth among others in the film.

After playing the antagonist in Dwayne Johnson-starrer Baywatch, Priyanka has also grabbed another meaty role in the upcoming Hollywood movie. While Isn't It Romantic? is confirmed to happen, there were reports saying the Mary Kom actress may have bagged another international project.

It was reported that Priyanka is likely to be cast in Silas Howard's A Kid Like Jake, featuring Octavia. Meanwhile, the gorgeous actress definitely has the Quantico series in her hands.

On the other side, Deepika was seen alongside Vin Diesel in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. She too had a decent role in the movie that had a big star cast. However, there has not been any news of Deepika signing any other Hollywood movie.

Although both DP and PC are two of the biggest actresses in Bollywood right now, the latter appears to have gained more popularity in the West, apparently due to more presence in foreign talk shows and other international projects.

More than once, the foreign media had mistaken Deepika as Priyanka, which suggests she is more popular there than the former. In such a scenario, and with more upcoming Hollywood movies, Priyanka may win the race as far as making a name in the West in concerned, isn't it? Leave your comments below.