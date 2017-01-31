Sex is a big part of life and tech companies yearn to cash in on the craving. Wearables help us track various aspects of our health by moinitoring the biomarkers. Now, there's a device that can track your sexual life and help improve your performance.

Lovely, the brain child of Jakub Konik, is now available for purchase after it started off as an Indiegogo campaign in 2016. In case you are wondering, Lovely is a penis ring, which a man can wear during a sexual intercourse to learn about his performance.

Lovely penis ring tracks wearer's movements and positions during a sexual intercourse and sends the data to an app with the same name, which is available on Android and iOS. Through that info, you can see your top speed, number of thrusts you achieved and the number of burnt calories during the action.

Lovely is to be worn around the base of the penis and the one-size-fits-all element is guaranteed by a flexible silicone ring. Lovely ensures better sex with stronger and longer lasting erections, clitoral stimulation and offer personalised tips on new positions from a team of sex experts.

How can Lovely enhance my sex life?

The climax matters. Lovely ensures stronger orgasms by restricting the blood flow to the penis. The wearable also constricts the blood flow inside the erectile tissue, which means the blood stays inside the penis for longer period resulting in long-lasting erections. To add more intimacy, Lovely vibrates when it touches vulva and clitoris to provide clitoral stimulation.

With each sexual intercourse, Lovely helps you enhance your sexual satisfaction. The app offers tips for new positions and stimulation techniques based on your preferences and style of love making.

Price and availability

Lovely comes in two colours "wild green" and "soft pink". It can be ordered online from the company's official website for $169. Shipping charges vary between $5 and $10 depending on your location.

Lovely is a rechargeable wearable, which comes with a wireless charging pod. A single charge can last about 2 hours with vibration and up to seven hours without it.