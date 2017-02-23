You gotta ?that @Oprah makes the BEST margarita! #crewparty #wrinkleintime A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 23, 2017 at 1:16am PST

Reese Witherspoon has just made a very tall claim. Reese, who is filming a Wrinkle In Time in New Zealand with Oprah Winfrey, claims that she has finally had the best Margarita EVER!

Who made it? Why, O herself.

Now while we mere mortals wouldn't dare question Reese's impeccable tatsebuds, most of us will never have the pleasure of Ms Winfrey sitting in our living room conjuring up a delectable Mexican cocktail. So for the hoi poloi, here's a cracking Margarita that will give you that celebrity buzz, you've been craving.

INGREDIENTS

.75 oz: Freshly squeezed lime juice

1 oz: Cointreau, triple sec, or another orange liqueur

1.5 oz: Blanco tequila

Salt

Garnish: 1 Lime wheel

Glass: Cocktail or rocks

METHOD

Put all the ingredients in a shaker and fill shaker with ice.

Give it a right old shake and then strain it into a pre-chilled cocktail glass, or if you're a forgetful sod, a regular cocktail glass, filled with ice.

Garnish with lime wheel.

For a slightly sweeter drink, add a dash of agave syrup — one part water, two parts agave nectar — before shaking.

Recipe courtesy Liquor.com

And while you're sipping that amazing drink, browse these pics of Reese having a blast on the sets of the film...

