Reese Witherspoon has just made a very tall claim. Reese, who is filming a Wrinkle In Time in New Zealand with Oprah Winfrey, claims that she has finally had the best Margarita EVER!
Who made it? Why, O herself.
You gotta ?that @Oprah makes the BEST margarita! #crewparty #wrinkleintime https://t.co/6kxIr6SK9A— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 23, 2017
Now while we mere mortals wouldn't dare question Reese's impeccable tatsebuds, most of us will never have the pleasure of Ms Winfrey sitting in our living room conjuring up a delectable Mexican cocktail. So for the hoi poloi, here's a cracking Margarita that will give you that celebrity buzz, you've been craving.
INGREDIENTS
.75 oz: Freshly squeezed lime juice
1 oz: Cointreau, triple sec, or another orange liqueur
1.5 oz: Blanco tequila
Salt
Garnish: 1 Lime wheel
Glass: Cocktail or rocks
METHOD
- Put all the ingredients in a shaker and fill shaker with ice.
- Give it a right old shake and then strain it into a pre-chilled cocktail glass, or if you're a forgetful sod, a regular cocktail glass, filled with ice.
- Garnish with lime wheel.
- For a slightly sweeter drink, add a dash of agave syrup — one part water, two parts agave nectar — before shaking.
Recipe courtesy Liquor.com