MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014 and called it quits as India captain in the limited overs format in January 2017. Now, questions about his retirement from international cricket have become a favourite question for many.

The selectors have been picking him for each and every limited overs series, which reflects that the thinktank have full faith in his abilities behind the stumps and also with the willow. Former India cricketer and current coach of the U-19 team, Rahul Dravid feels that with the selectors having shown faith in Dhoni, the Jharkhand man can play for some more years.

"People might have different opinions on when Dhoni should retire. But, if the selectors have selected him, he can play for India as long as he wants," the Times of India quoted Dravid as saying.

Dhoni is still an integral part of the India team. The wicket-keeper batsman has been constantly guiding India captain Virat Kohli in carrying out his duties, thus helping India cricket.

Besides his leadership, Dhoni's skills with the bat is second to none and his finishing ability has always been of great help to India.

One does not know how long Dhoni will play, but his participation in the 2019 World Cup is sure. It will be his last World Cup, and one would not be surprised if one of the greatest ODI players decides to call it a day in England and Wales.

Dhoni's replacement in future?

It would be almost next to impossible for any player to fill Dhoni's large boots.

While Wriddhiman Saha has already taken the responsibility in the Test arena, when it comes to limited overs cricket, players like Rishabh Pant have been touted as his replacement. The left-hander from Delhi has scored well at various age levels along with his runs in domestic cricket. Still, Pant cannot take this for granted as there are other names like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, who can also represent India in the years' to come.

As of now, Pant is the favourite.