Avid iOS jailbreak users are in for some great news as the owners of 32-bit legacy devices can now jailbreak iOS 9.3.5, using the Phoenix hack tool. Those who are looking to downgrade their iOS firmware to earlier versions can do so after jailbreaking their device on iOS 9.3.5.

Those who are jailbreaking their device with Phoenix version 2 or later can jump to the section "How to jailbreak with Phoenix" and ignore the second set of instructions which are meant for those who are moving from version 1 to version 2 or later.

Note: If you are jailbreaking with Phoenix version 2 or later, just proceed with the steps below and if you are upgrading from Phoenix version 1 then jump to the section "How to move from version 1 to later versions."

Downloads Required

Cydia Impactor for Mac OS X, Windows or Linux

Phoenix

How to jailbreak iOS 9.3.5 on 32-bit devices with Phoenix

Download both the Cydia Impactor and Phoenix.ipa to your computer, using the links provided above.

Launch Cydia Impactor and connect your iOS device to the computer.

Now, drag the Phoenix.ipa file onto the Cydia Impactor.

Enter your Apple ID at the prompt.

If two-step verification is disabled, just enter your Apple ID password. Otherwise, proceed to the next step.

Sign in to the Apple ID website, create an app-specific password and enter the same into the Impactor.

Wait until the Cydia Impactor has completed installing the .ipa file and then verify if the Phoenix app icon is showing up on your device's home screen.

Now, navigate to Settings > General > Device management and hit the trust button after selecting the profile named after your Apple ID that was entered into the Impactor.

Launch the Phoenix app and hit the Prepare for Jailbreak button. Let the Cydia installation begin and then select the option "Use Provided Offsets."

Wait for your device to respring. Then check if Cydia app is visible on your Home screen and try launching it.

If Cydia doesn't launch, just relaunch the jailbreak app and hit Kickstart Jailbreak button. Repeat this step every time you reboot your device.

If the jailbreak was successful, you will see the message: "Your device is jailbroken." Otherwise, the jailbreak app will report an error saying that the jailbreak is not enabled.

Note: Whenever the app expires, just reinstall it again with Cydia Impactor.

Moving from Phoenix version 1 to later versions

If you are jailbreaking over Phoenix version 1 or re-jailbreaking the device with the newer version of Phoenix, then you need to do the following steps:

Ensure your device is already jailbroken with Phoenix version 1 and the status is active.

Launch Cydia and install MTerminal (if not installed)

Open MTerminal, enter the following command at the prompt and then hit Enter:

rm /usr/bin/sed && /usr/libexec/cydia/firmware.sh

Return to the device's home screen and delete the Phoenix version 1 app. To delete it, just tap and select the Phoenix app icon and then hit the cross icon at the top of the device screen.

Reboot the device and follow the instructions given at the beginning of this tutorial.

[Source: Phoenixpwn via iDownloadBlog]