After disrupting the Indian telecom industry, Reliance Jio is slowly making its way into the broadband space. While the commercial launch is still underway, incumbents are already solidifying their foothold in the arena.

Airtel, the leader in telecom and broadband space, launched a new BigByte offer on Friday that will convince its subscribers to stick back with the operator for a long term. Airtel's current plans with the monthly rental of Rs 599, Rs 699, Rs 849, Rs 999, Rs 1199 and Rs 1599 can get you up to 1000GB bonus data without having to pay anything extra.

Airtel's plans vary depending on the data limit and speed. The basic Rs. 599 plan gives users 20GB broadband data with up to 8Mbps speeds and the Rs. 699 plan offers 30GB data with up to 16Mbps speed. The next three plans offer speeds of up to 40Mbps and customers get 45GB data for Rs. 849 rental, 60GB data for Rs. 999 and 90GB for Rs. 1,199.

The top-tier plan, which comes with a rental of Rs. 1,599, offers 160GB broadband data with up to 100Mbps speeds, which is the highest any telecom operator currently offers in India. All plans come with a landline connection offering unlimited local and STD calls.

While these are standard offerings, Airtel is offering bonus data to win over customers. The first two plans, with Rs. 599 and Rs. 699 rentals, get up to 500GB bonus data, while the next two plans with Rs. 849 and Rs. 999 rentals get 750GB bonus data. The final two plans – Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,599 – get up to 1,000GB bonus data, which is exemplary.

Like any good offer, there's a catch.

"Upon subscription to one of the select plans under the present Offer, and upon expiry of a period of 7 days following the date of activation of their new connection, a customer shall, subject to feasibility at the point of connection, be able to enjoy additional big byte GB , in addition to the base plan chosen by them, which may be enjoyed at the same speed as per chosen base plan," the clause reads.

In simple terms, Big Byte data will be consumed once the base plan quota is exhausted by the customer. The unused bonus data will be carried forward each month. But there's an expiry on that too. BigByte data will expire on March 31, 2018, in case it hasn't been exhausted.

Note: The plans will vary depending on your circle.

How to avail the BigByte bonus data?