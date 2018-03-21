Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 received a positive response from Indian customers when they were launched in the country last month. Interestingly, the company has released the Redmi Note 5 Pro as Redmi Note 5 in China with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and a slight upgrade in camera features. It has now emerged that the same software can be flashed on the Indian version.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro (Indian version) runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and the company hasn't revealed when the devices will be upgraded to Android Oreo. However, XDA Developers has reported that the Android 8.1 Oreo build that runs in Redmi Note 5 (Chinese version) can be flashed on the Indian version or the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The website has reported that a user of its forum had shared the download link of MIUI 9.5 China Stable ROM for the Redmi Note 5 (Redmi Note 5 Pro). A member of the forum named Ripal also claimed that he flashed the software build on the Redmi Note 5 Pro using TWRP (need unlocked bootloader) and that it's Project Treble is compatible.

However, it is recommended to wait for the official rollout of the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro if you are not sure of flashing the Stable ROM. The Chinese technology giant hasn't revealed the launch schedule of the new firmware for its new device but it may happen soon as it has reportedly started working on it.

For the uninitiated, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 were released in India last month. The company's head in India Manu Kumar Jain claimed in a tweet that 3,00,000 units of the handsets were sold on the first day of sale.

The Redmi Note 5 is a replica of Redmi 5 Plus that was released in China last year, but the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a new device.