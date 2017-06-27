Apple has rolled out the first public beta of iOS 11, which means users of iPhone and iPad (that are eligible for the OS) can download and install it. Those who can't wait for the final version of the OS, which is expected by fall 2017, can enrol in public beta programme for free.

The process of downloading and installing the new OS beta version is simple as one doesn't need a registered developer account or fiddle with iTunes or Xcode. All one got to do is sign up for the programme from the Apple device using Apple ID, and of course after backing up the data on the device.

However, the new OS beta could cause problems to your device, after all it has been rolled out only for end-user testing and the final version is still awaited. So, those who want to downgrade back to iOS 10.3.2 after running iOS 11 public beta on their device can do so by following a simple step.

You can downgrade from iOS 11 to iOS 10.3.2 by connecting your device to a computer and then hit the Restore Backup button after launching iTunes. You can also unenroll your device from the beta programme by going to Settings > General > Profiles, tap on the iOS Beta Software Profile and delete it.

One can downgrade the OS until Apple stops signing the old OS. In this case, the final version is still months away, there is ample time to revert to iOS 10.3.2 is users don't like the iOS 11 beta version or if it creates problems.

It may be noted that iOS 11 beta version has been rolled out to the iPhone SE, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPod Touch 6th Generation, 9.7-inch iPad, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, and iPad 5.